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    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony [Image 4 of 11]

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    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson 

    2nd Marine Division

    Maryland Gov. Wes Moore delivers remarks during the SAIL250 Maryland Welcome Ceremony at the Baltimore Amphitheater as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront.  (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 20:42
    Photo ID: 9776948
    VIRIN: 260626-M-LF727-1191
    Resolution: 8110x4562
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony
    Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony

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    USMC News
    America250
    freedom250
    Sail250
    SAIL250ALTANTIC
    Fleet Week Baltimore

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