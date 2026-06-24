Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony

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Attendees applaud during the SAIL250 Welcome Ceremony at the Baltimore Amphitheater as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)