Attendees applaud during the SAIL250 Welcome Ceremony at the Baltimore Amphitheater as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 26, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 20:42
|Photo ID:
|9776944
|VIRIN:
|260626-M-LF727-1197
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week Baltimore Welcome Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.