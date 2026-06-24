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    IKE Conducts Carrier Qualifications in Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4]

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    IKE Conducts Carrier Qualifications in Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Dasona Irwin, assigned to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, right, poses for a photo after directing the movement of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to HSC-7, for takeoff from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 24, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, supporting East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 18:06
    Photo ID: 9776647
    VIRIN: 260624-N-OQ553-1421
    Resolution: 4479x2519
    Size: 957.96 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, IKE Conducts Carrier Qualifications in Atlantic Ocean [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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