IKE Conducts Carrier Qualifications in Atlantic Ocean

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U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Dasona Irwin, assigned to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, directs the movement of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to HSC-7, during takeoff from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 24, 2026. Eisenhower is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, supporting East Coast Fleet Replacement Squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)