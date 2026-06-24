U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations

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A U.S. Navy diver assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 exits a ballast tank onboard the decommissioned amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA-5) in the Pacific Ocean, April 27, 2026. Elements of EODMU-11 and Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 are underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting training to strengthen readiness and test emerging capabilities in shipboard environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)