A U.S. Navy diver assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 prepares for a dive onboard the decommissioned amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA-5) in the Pacific Ocean, April 27, 2026. Elements of EODMU-11 and Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 are underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting training to strengthen readiness and test emerging capabilities in shipboard environments. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9776636
|VIRIN:
|260428-N-VX022-1090
|Resolution:
|5994x8391
|Size:
|7.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.