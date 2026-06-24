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    U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations [Image 4 of 8]

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    U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    A U.S. Navy diver assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 prepares for a dive on onboard the decommissioned amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA-5) in the Pacific Ocean, April 27, 2026. Elements of EODMU-11 and Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 are underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting training to strengthen readiness and test emerging capabilities in shipboard environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9776637
    VIRIN: 260428-N-VX022-1093
    Resolution: 6993x3934
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations
    U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations
    U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations
    U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations
    U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations
    U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations
    U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations
    U.S. Navy Divers Conduct Ballast Tank Diving Operations

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    TAGS

    EODMU-11
    MDSU
    Deep Sea
    Diver
    Shipboard Response

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