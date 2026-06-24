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    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony [Image 14 of 15]

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    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony

    MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Commandant of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps, Lt. Gen. Stephen D Sklenka, the former Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics, delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. Gen. Sklenka retired from the Marine Corps after 36 years of dedicated service, leaving a lasting legacy through his contributions to Marine Corps, his final billet was the Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9775422
    VIRIN: 260625-M-UY446-2421
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony

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    retirement ceremony
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Marine Barracks Washington (8th & I)
    Installations & Logistics

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