U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen D. Sklenka, the former Deputy Commandant of Installations and Logistics, receives a Distinguished Service medal during his retirement ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. Gen. Sklenka retired from the Marine Corps after 36 years of dedicated service, leaving a lasting legacy through his contributions to Marine Corps, his final billet was the Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 11:55
|Photo ID:
|9775395
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-UY446-2089
|Resolution:
|3891x2594
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.