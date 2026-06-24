Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s Retirement Ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen D. Sklenka, the former Deputy Commandant of Installations and Logistics, receives a Distinguished Service medal during his retirement ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. Gen. Sklenka retired from the Marine Corps after 36 years of dedicated service, leaving a lasting legacy through his contributions to Marine Corps, his final billet was the Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)