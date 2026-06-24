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The “Commandant’s Own” Drum and Bugle Corps perform a concert during U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka’s retirement ceremony at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. Gen. Sklenka retired from the Marine Corps after 36 years of dedicated service, leaving a lasting legacy through his contributions to Marine Corps, his final billet was the Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)