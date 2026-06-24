Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), work together to maneuver a ball using only string during a Ready and Resilient (R2) physical training event at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The exercise challenged Soldiers to solve problems collectively while reinforcing communication, teamwork, and adaptability under time constraints. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9775413
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-UL933-5950
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.