207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training

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Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), work together to maneuver a ball using only string during a Ready and Resilient (R2) physical training event at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The exercise challenged Soldiers to solve problems collectively while reinforcing communication, teamwork, and adaptability under time constraints. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)