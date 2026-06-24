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    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training [Image 1 of 3]

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    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training

    ITALY

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), work together to maneuver a ball using only string during a Ready and Resilient (R2) physical training event at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The exercise challenged Soldiers to solve problems collectively while reinforcing communication, teamwork, and adaptability under time constraints. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9775413
    VIRIN: 260624-A-UL933-5950
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training

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