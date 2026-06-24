(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training

    ITALY

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos 

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater)

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), construct the tallest free-standing structure capable of supporting a marshmallow during a Ready and Resilient (R2) physical training event at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The timed exercise promoted innovation, adaptability, and teamwork while demonstrating how collaborative problem-solving contributes to overall Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 11:42
    Photo ID: 9775402
    VIRIN: 260624-A-UL933-9721
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training
    207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery