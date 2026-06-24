207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training

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Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), construct the tallest free-standing structure capable of supporting a marshmallow during a Ready and Resilient (R2) physical training event at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The timed exercise promoted innovation, adaptability, and teamwork while demonstrating how collaborative problem-solving contributes to overall Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)