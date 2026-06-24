Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), construct the tallest free-standing structure capable of supporting a marshmallow during a Ready and Resilient (R2) physical training event at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The timed exercise promoted innovation, adaptability, and teamwork while demonstrating how collaborative problem-solving contributes to overall Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9775402
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-UL933-9721
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.