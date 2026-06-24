Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), compete in a relay to stack screw nuts using only a strand of uncooked spaghetti during a Ready and Resilient (R2) physical training event at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The challenge encouraged critical thinking, teamwork, and effective communication while building resilience through collaborative problem-solving. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 11:42
|Photo ID:
|9775410
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-UL933-8293
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nolan Thermos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.