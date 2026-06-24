207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) conducts Ready and Resilient team-building training

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Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater), compete in a relay to stack screw nuts using only a strand of uncooked spaghetti during a Ready and Resilient (R2) physical training event at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The challenge encouraged critical thinking, teamwork, and effective communication while building resilience through collaborative problem-solving. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nolan Thermos)