Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters

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The command team from 1-1 Attack Battalion Task Force Gunfighters, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, uncases their battalion colors which symbolizes the acceptance of operational authority and area of responsibility from 1-3 Attack Battalion Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, at 33rd Airlift Base Powidz, Poland, on June 24, 2026. This rotational handover underscores V Corps’ commitment to warfighting readiness, providing combat credible forces equipped with attack aviation as a cornerstone capability to remain lethal and agile in deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)