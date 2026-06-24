(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters [Image 5 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The command team from 1-1 Attack Battalion Task Force Gunfighters, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare to uncase their colors which symbolizes the acceptance of operational authority and area of responsibility from 1-3 Attack Battalion Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, at 33rd Airlift Base Powidz, Poland, on June 24, 2026. This rotational handover underscores V Corps’ commitment to warfighting readiness, providing combat credible forces equipped with attack aviation as a cornerstone capability to remain lethal and agile in deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 05:23
    Photo ID: 9774614
    VIRIN: 260624-A-BY519-1188
    Resolution: 6232x4155
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters
    Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    3rdInfantryDivision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery