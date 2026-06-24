The command team from 1-3 Attack Battalion Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, case their battalion colors which officially transfers authority of their operations and area of responsibility to 1-1 Attack Battalion Task Force Gunfighters, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, at 33rd Airlift Base Powidz, Poland, on June 24, 2026. This rotational handover underscores V Corps’ commitment to warfighting readiness, providing combat credible forces equipped with attack aviation as a cornerstone capability to remain lethal and agile in deterring potential adversaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 05:23
|Photo ID:
|9774611
|VIRIN:
|260624-A-BY519-1181
|Resolution:
|5589x3726
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Vipers transfer authority to Task Force Gunfighters [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.