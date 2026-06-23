607th ACOMS Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 607th Air Communications Squadron present a first salute to Maj. James Baker, 607th ACOMS incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2026. The first salute is a military tradition that marks the start of a commander's leadership of a unit and symbolizes the trust between a commander and the Airmen they are entrusted to lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)