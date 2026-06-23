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    607th ACOMS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    607th ACOMS Change of Command Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 607th Air Communications Squadron present a first salute to Maj. James Baker, 607th ACOMS incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2026. The first salute is a military tradition that marks the start of a commander's leadership of a unit and symbolizes the trust between a commander and the Airmen they are entrusted to lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 00:16
    Photo ID: 9774392
    VIRIN: 260625-F-VQ804-1017
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.6 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 607th ACOMS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    607th Air Operations Center
    607th Air Communications Squadron
    Osan Air Base

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