607th ACOMS Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 607th Air Communications Squadron present a final salute to Lt. Col. Matthew Babcock, 607th ACOMS outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2026. The final salute recognizes the outgoing commander's service and marks the conclusion of their leadership of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 00:16
|Photo ID:
|9774389
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-VQ804-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|6.54 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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