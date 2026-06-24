607th ACOMS Change of Command Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Babcock, right, outgoing commander of the 607th Air Communications Squadron, relinquishes command to Col. Jason Monaco, 607th Air Operations Center commander, during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2026. A change of command ceremony formally transfers authority and responsibility from one commander to another, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission readiness within the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)