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Navy Band Great Lakes performs on the historic quad of the University of Illinois hosted by the school’s Summer Band. 2026 marks the 250th birthday of the United States, bringing the Urbana-Champaign community together to celebrate the birth of the nation and the enduring ties between the U of I and the Navy through the legacy of John Philip Sousa.. Albert Austin Harding, the university’s first formal director of bands, intentionally modeled the Illinois ensemble’s instrumentation, performance standards, and repertoire after the premier civilian and military touring bands of the era, notably the Sousa Band. The alignment forged a deep professional friendship and mutual admiration between Harding and Sousa, who frequently lauded the Illinois program, famously declaring it "the world's greatest college band" during a 1930 visit. This enduring bond culminated in Sousa composing the "University of Illinois March" in 1929 and leaving the vast majority of his personal music library and performance trunks to the university upon his passing in 1932, securing the university as a primary custodian of his musical heritage and Navy Music legacy.55