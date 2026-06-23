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    Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th [Image 3 of 8]

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    Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th

    URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Lt. David Harbuziuk conducts Navy Band Great Lakes on the historic University of Illinois quad, a performance hosted by the school’s Summer Band. In celebration of the country’s 250th birthday, the concert honors the enduring ties between the university and Navy music through the legacy of John Philip Sousa. A. Austin Harding, the university’s first band director, modeled the Illinois ensemble directly after the legendary Sousa Band. The alignment forged a deep friendship between the two conductors. Sousa frequently praised the Illinois program, famously naming it "the world's greatest college band" in 1930. He later composed the "University of Illinois March" and left his monumental personal music library and performance trunks to the school, establishing the university as a primary custodian of his musical and naval heritage.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 00:08
    Photo ID: 9774378
    VIRIN: 260625-N-OA196-1023
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.8 MB
    Location: URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th
    Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th
    Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th
    Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th
    Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th
    Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th
    Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th
    Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th

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    Navy Band Great Lakes
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    University of Illinois
    Summer Band
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