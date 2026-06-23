Navy Band Great Lakes and University of Illinois celebrate nation’s 250th

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Musician 2nd Class Wesley Carrol stationed at Navy Band Northwest joins Navy Band Great Lakes for a performance on the historic University of Illinois quad. Carroll, a 3rd generation U of I graduate, joined Navy Band Great Lakes in a concert celebrating the country’s 250th birthday and the enduring ties between the university and Navy music through the legacy of John Philip Sousa. A. Austin Harding, the university’s first band director, modeled the Illinois ensemble directly after the legendary Sousa Band. The alignment forged a deep friendship between the two conductors. Sousa frequently praised the Illinois program, famously naming it "the world's greatest college band" in 1930. He later composed the "University of Illinois March" and left his monumental personal music library and performance trunks to the school, establishing the university as a primary custodian of his musical and naval heritage.