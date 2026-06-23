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    Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup [Image 3 of 3]

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    Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.06.2026

    Photo by Sayuri Nagai 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. military personnel and local community members stand together at the Shindo Sports Ground during an annual U.S.-Japan joint cleanup June 7.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 22:38
    Photo ID: 9774221
    VIRIN: 260607-D-A1103-9188
    Resolution: 1179x885
    Size: 576.31 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup [Image 3 of 3], by Sayuri Nagai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup
    Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup
    Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup

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    U.S. Army Garrison Japan, U.S. Army Japan, Camp Zama, IMCOM Pacific, target_news_asiapacific

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