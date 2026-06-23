Date Taken: 06.06.2026 Date Posted: 06.25.2026 22:38 Photo ID: 9774219 VIRIN: 260607-D-A1103-3116 Resolution: 1051x788 Size: 434.65 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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This work, Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup [Image 3 of 3], by Sayuri Nagai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.