Camp Zama Soldiers and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel pick up trash together at the Shindo Sports Ground during an annual U.S.-Japan joint cleanup June 7.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 22:38
|Photo ID:
|9774219
|VIRIN:
|260607-D-A1103-3116
|Resolution:
|1051x788
|Size:
|434.65 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup [Image 3 of 3], by Sayuri Nagai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup
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