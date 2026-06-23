Volunteers, including Camp Zama Soldiers, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel and citizens from neighboring communities, pose together for a photo at the Shindo Sports Ground following an annual U.S.-Japan joint cleanup held there June 7 and now going on its seventh year.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 22:38
|Photo ID:
|9774217
|VIRIN:
|260607-D-A1103-8071
|Resolution:
|1186x889
|Size:
|348.08 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup [Image 3 of 3], by Sayuri Nagai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Grassroots: U.S., Japanese Neighbors Build ‘Kizuna’ at Sagami River Cleanup
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