Ecuadorian Sail Training Ship BAE Guayas Welcomes Visitors During SAIL250 Maryland

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Ronaldo Palma (left) and Pablo Falcones (right), sailors assigned to the Ecuadorian navy sail training ship BAE Guayas, pose for a portrait aboard the vessel in Baltimore, June 25, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)