Ecuadorian Navy communicator shares global mission aboard BAE Guayas during SAIL250 Maryland

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II | Visitors tour the main deck of the Ecuadorian navy sail training ship BAE Guayas in Baltimore, June 25, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) — As international tall ships gather in Baltimore for SAIL250 Maryland, sailors aboard the Ecuadorian navy sail training ship BAE Guayas are representing their nation while strengthening relationships with partner countries and communities through maritime exchange.

Pablo Falcones, communications chief aboard BAE Guayas, said his primary responsibility is maintaining communications between the ship, shore stations and other vessels at sea, ensuring reliable connectivity throughout the deployment.

“Our mission is to keep the ship connected wherever we operate,” Falcones said, describing the communications team’s role in supporting navigation and daily operations.

According to Falcones, BAE Guayas was built in 1977 at the Bilbao shipyards in Spain and has served for nearly five decades as Ecuador’s premier sail training vessel. The ship provides practical, at-sea instruction for future naval officers while serving as an ambassador for Ecuador during international port visits.

While in Baltimore, Falcones and the crew have taken time to experience the local culture in addition to welcoming visitors aboard. He said one of his favorite discoveries during the visit has been the city’s food scene, particularly the tacos he sampled during the port call.

Following its stay in Baltimore, BAE Guayas is scheduled to depart June 29 and continue north to New York City. Falcones said he is especially looking forward to visiting Times Square during the next stop on the voyage. As ships and crews from around the world converge for SAIL250 Maryland, Falcones said opportunities to meet visitors and interact with fellow mariners demonstrate how international events can strengthen friendships and promote mutual understanding through shared maritime traditions.

SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland.