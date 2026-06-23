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    Ecuadorian Sail Training Ship BAE Guayas Welcomes Visitors During SAIL250 Maryland [Image 5 of 5]

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    Ecuadorian Sail Training Ship BAE Guayas Welcomes Visitors During SAIL250 Maryland

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Naval District Washington

    Visitors tour the main deck of the Ecuadorian navy sail training ship BAE Guayas in Baltimore, June 25, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 18:48
    Photo ID: 9773845
    VIRIN: 260625-N-UP745-1122
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ecuadorian Sail Training Ship BAE Guayas Welcomes Visitors During SAIL250 Maryland [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ecuadorian Sail Training Ship BAE Guayas Welcomes Visitors During SAIL250 Maryland
    Ecuadorian Sail Training Ship BAE Guayas Welcomes Visitors During SAIL250 Maryland
    Ecuadorian Sail Training Ship BAE Guayas Welcomes Visitors During SAIL250 Maryland
    Ecuadorian Sail Training Ship BAE Guayas Welcomes Visitors During SAIL250 Maryland
    Ecuadorian Sail Training Ship BAE Guayas Welcomes Visitors During SAIL250 Maryland

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    Ecuadorian Navy communicator shares global mission aboard BAE Guayas during SAIL250 Maryland

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    ECUDOR
    Navy
    Freedom 250
    Sail 250
    SAIL250Maryland

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