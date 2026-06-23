Visitors tour the main deck of the Ecuadorian navy sail training ship BAE Guayas in Baltimore, June 25, 2026, during SAIL250 Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations and public events throughout Baltimore, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 18:48
|Photo ID:
|9773845
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-UP745-1122
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ecuadorian Sail Training Ship BAE Guayas Welcomes Visitors During SAIL250 Maryland [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ecuadorian Navy communicator shares global mission aboard BAE Guayas during SAIL250 Maryland
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