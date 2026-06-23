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    161st Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Specialist Learns Record Keeping System at Aviano Air Base [Image 3 of 3]

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    161st Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Specialist Learns Record Keeping System at Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bruno Iglesia, a logistics specialist assigned to the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives instruction on the Movements Automated Record Keeping System from Linda Bomben, a transportation assistant assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, during annual training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. The training familiarized Iglesia with the systems used to coordinate and track personal property shipments, strengthening their understanding of the records management and accountability procedures that support Traffic Management Office functions and global logistics operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9773699
    VIRIN: 260625-Z-QF099-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Specialist Learns Record Keeping System at Aviano Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    161st Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Specialist Learns Record Keeping System at Aviano Air Base
    161st Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Specialist Learns Record Keeping System at Aviano Air Base
    161st Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Specialist Learns Record Keeping System at Aviano Air Base

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