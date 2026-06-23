161st Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Specialist Learns Record Keeping System at Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bruno Iglesia, a logistics specialist assigned to the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives instruction on the Movements Automated Record Keeping System from Linda Bomben, a transportation assistant assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, during annual training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. The training familiarized Iglesia with the systems used to coordinate and track personal property shipments, strengthening their understanding of the records management and accountability procedures that support Traffic Management Office functions and global logistics operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)