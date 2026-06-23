161st Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Specialist Learns Record Keeping System at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bruno Iglesia, a logistics specialist assigned to the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, learns about the Movements Automated Record Keeping System from Linda Bomben, a transportation assistant assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, during annual training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. The training enhanced Iglesia's understanding of the information systems used to manage and track personal property shipments, reinforcing the administrative and logistical processes that support Traffic Management Office operations and worldwide mobility requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)