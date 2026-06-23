U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bruno Iglesia, a logistics specialist assigned to the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives instruction on the Movements Automated Record Keeping System from Linda Bomben, a transportation assistant assigned to the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, during annual training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 25, 2026. The training familiarized Iglesia with the enterprise records management system used to coordinate, manage, and track personal property shipments, enhancing their understanding of the processes and information systems that support Traffic Management Office operations and global mobility requirements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9773697
|VIRIN:
|260625-Z-QF099-1008
|Resolution:
|4715x3137
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron Logistics Specialist Learns Record Keeping System at Aviano Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.