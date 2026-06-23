Members of the Kansas City District’s Levee Inspection and Review Team with partners from the North Topeka Drainage District conducting a pre-inspection brief before heading out into the field to inspect the Soldier Creek Diversion Unit.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9773690
|VIRIN:
|260505-O-XH798-7530
|Resolution:
|5445x3630
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system [Image 7 of 7], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
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