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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system [Image 6 of 7]

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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Members of the Kansas City District’s Levee Inspection and Review Team with partners from the North Topeka Drainage District conducting a pre-inspection brief before heading out into the field to inspect the Soldier Creek Diversion Unit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:59
    Photo ID: 9773690
    VIRIN: 260505-O-XH798-7530
    Resolution: 5445x3630
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system [Image 7 of 7], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system

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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system

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    Civil Works
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