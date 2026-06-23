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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system [Image 1 of 7]

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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    David Gudino-Chausse (center right) using a yard stick to measure the size of a suspected animal burrow in a diversion channel during the Soldier Creek Levee periodic inspection.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:59
    Photo ID: 9773672
    VIRIN: 260505-O-XH798-2042
    Resolution: 5805x3870
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system [Image 7 of 7], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system

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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system

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    stakeholders
    Civil Works
    flood risk managment
    levee inspection
    engineering

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