Date Taken: 05.05.2026 Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:59 Photo ID: 9773672 VIRIN: 260505-O-XH798-2042 Resolution: 5805x3870 Size: 3.13 MB Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US

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This work, Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system [Image 7 of 7], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.