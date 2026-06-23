David Gudino-Chausse (center right) using a yard stick to measure the size of a suspected animal burrow in a diversion channel during the Soldier Creek Levee periodic inspection.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9773672
|VIRIN:
|260505-O-XH798-2042
|Resolution:
|5805x3870
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system [Image 7 of 7], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
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