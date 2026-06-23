Hydraulic engineer Kara Cline inspecting riprap on the bank of Soldier Creek in Topeka, Kansas during the periodic levee inspection conducted in May 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 16:59
|Photo ID:
|9773684
|VIRIN:
|260505-O-XH798-8812
|Resolution:
|5869x3913
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system [Image 7 of 7], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
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