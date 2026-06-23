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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system [Image 7 of 7]

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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Lawrence Brooks 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Hydraulic engineer Kara Cline inspecting riprap on the bank of Soldier Creek in Topeka, Kansas during the periodic levee inspection conducted in May 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 16:59
    Photo ID: 9773684
    VIRIN: 260505-O-XH798-8812
    Resolution: 5869x3913
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system [Image 7 of 7], by Lawrence Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system
    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system

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    Built by disaster, sustained by partnerships: Conducting periodic inspections of the Soldier Creek levee system

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    TAGS

    levee
    flood risk managment
    engineering
    Soldier Creek

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