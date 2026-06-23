10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

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U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) greets a crowd atop all-terrain vehicles during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Pikes Peak, Colorado, June 21, 2026. The Green Berets' mountain descent signaled the end of the race, leading the competitors down the course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Casey Dinnison)