10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

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U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) drive in a convoy during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) at Pikes Peak, Colorado, June 21, 2026. For the third consecutive year, 10th SFG (A) delivered the official race flag to the PPIHC race officials at the summit of Pikes Peak, signaling the start of the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Casey Dinnison)