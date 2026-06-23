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    10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb [Image 1 of 5]

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    10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Casey Dinnison 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), drive Polaris Sportsman MV850 All-Terrain Vehicles during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) at Pikes Peak, Colorado, June 21, 2026. For the third year in a row, 10th SFG(A) delivered the checkered flag to the PPIHC race officials at the summit of Pikes Peak to show their support for the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Casey Dinnison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9773446
    VIRIN: 260621-A-TP612-1013
    Resolution: 6184x3478
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Casey Dinnison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
    10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
    10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
    10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
    10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

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    all-terrain vehicle
    Pikes Peak
    10SFG(A)
    Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

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