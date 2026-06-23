10th SFG(A) supports Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

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U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), drive Polaris Sportsman MV850 All-Terrain Vehicles during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) at Pikes Peak, Colorado, June 21, 2026. For the third year in a row, 10th SFG(A) delivered the checkered flag to the PPIHC race officials at the summit of Pikes Peak to show their support for the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Casey Dinnison)