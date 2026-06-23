Burn, Burn, Burn | ARFF Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters from the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) Fire Department extinguish a simulated aircraft fire during a joint training exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 23, 2026. The ICT Fire Department partnered with the 22nd CES Fire Department to conduct a simulated aircraft fire to fulfill annual requirements set by the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Matthew Nguyen)