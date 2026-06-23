Firefighters from the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) Fire Department extinguish a simulated aircraft fire during a joint training exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 23, 2026. The ICT Fire Department partnered with the 22nd CES Fire Department to conduct a simulated aircraft fire to fulfill annual requirements set by the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Matthew Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9773411
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-EP602-1003
|Resolution:
|4490x2993
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Burn, Burn, Burn | ARFF Training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Matthew Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.