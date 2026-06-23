Burn, Burn, Burn | ARFF Training

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A simulated aircraft fire burns during a joint training exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 23, 2026. Firefighters from the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport Fire Department trained alongside the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department to maintain emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Matthew Nguyen)