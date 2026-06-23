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    Burn, Burn, Burn | ARFF Training [Image 1 of 5]

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    Burn, Burn, Burn | ARFF Training

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Airman Matthew Nguyen 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing

    A simulated aircraft fire burns during a joint training exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 23, 2026. The exercise allowed firefighters from the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Departments to maintain emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Matthew Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9773410
    VIRIN: 260623-F-EP602-1001
    Resolution: 5075x3383
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Burn, Burn, Burn | ARFF Training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Matthew Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    McConnell Air Force Base
    Live-Fire Training
    22nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF)
    aircraft
    Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport

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