Burn, Burn, Burn | ARFF Training

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A simulated aircraft fire burns during a joint training exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 23, 2026. The exercise allowed firefighters from the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Departments to maintain emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Matthew Nguyen)