A simulated aircraft fire burns during a joint training exercise at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, June 23, 2026. The exercise allowed firefighters from the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and the 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Departments to maintain emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Matthew Nguyen)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9773410
|VIRIN:
|260623-F-EP602-1001
|Resolution:
|5075x3383
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Burn, Burn, Burn | ARFF Training [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Matthew Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.