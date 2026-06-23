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    Fort McHenry Restoration during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore [Image 5 of 5]

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    Fort McHenry Restoration during SAIL250 Maryland &amp; Airshow Baltimore

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Whitten Helton 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) - U.S. Sailors and Marines work to restore areas of Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9772847
    VIRIN: 260625-N-AP071-1061
    Resolution: 5525x3683
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McHenry Restoration during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McHenry Restoration during SAIL250 Maryland &amp; Airshow Baltimore
    Fort McHenry Restoration during SAIL250 Maryland &amp; Airshow Baltimore
    Fort McHenry Restoration during SAIL250 Maryland &amp; Airshow Baltimore
    Fort McHenry Restoration during SAIL250 Maryland &amp; Airshow Baltimore
    Fort McHenry Restoration during SAIL250 Maryland &amp; Airshow Baltimore

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    Fort McHenry
    250TH ANNIVERSARY
    America250
    Freedom250
    SAIL250
    Sail250Maryland

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