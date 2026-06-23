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BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) - U.S. Navy Lt. Israel Alvarado, NAS Patuxent River Command Chaplain, and his family work to restore areas of Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)