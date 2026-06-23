BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) - U.S. Sailors and Marines work to restore areas of Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 12:07
|Photo ID:
|9772844
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-AP071-1022
|Resolution:
|3316x3316
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McHenry Restoration during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.