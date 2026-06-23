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    Great America State Fair: Day 1 [Image 5 of 9]

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    Great America State Fair: Day 1

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Chacon 

    Communication Directorate             

    A stack of stickers for the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Elijah Chacon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 10:45
    Photo ID: 9772597
    VIRIN: 260625-M-FW066-5471
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 8.68 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Great America State Fair: Day 1 [Image 9 of 9], by CWO2 Joshua Chacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Great America State Fair: Day 1
    Great America State Fair: Day 1
    Great America State Fair: Day 1
    Great America State Fair: Day 1
    Great America State Fair: Day 1
    Great America State Fair: Day 1
    Great America State Fair: Day 1
    Great America State Fair: Day 1
    Great America State Fair: Day 1

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