Great America State Fair: Day 1

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The Colex Sharpcut Pro SX1732 cuts over 100,000 stickers for the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Elijah Chacon)