Great America State Fair: Day 1

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U.S. Marine Cpl Ellen Guo, a Combat Graphic Specialist and General Service 11 Michael Estillimo, a Visual Information Specialist, with Communication Directorate, discuss different cutting techniques for 100,000 stickers in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2026. The Great American State Fair is a national celebration of America's 250th anniversary, bringing together all 50 states and U.S. territories on the National Mall to showcase the people, innovation, history, and traditions that have shaped the Nation over the past two and a half centuries. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joshua Elijah Chacon)