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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides biosurveillance in support of Balikatan 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides biosurveillance in support of Balikatan 2026

    PHILIPPINES

    05.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    The surveillance team supported the exercise conducted in the Northern Luzon exercise area at Balikatan 2026. The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research – Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences conducted biosurveillance from 6 April to 16 May in support of Balikatan 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:30
    Photo ID: 9772364
    VIRIN: 250222-A-A1902-1013
    Resolution: 4080x3060
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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