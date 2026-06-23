The surveillance team trains Role 1 and Role 2 personnel in how to collect samples at Balikatan 2026. The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research – Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences conducted biosurveillance from 6 April to 16 May in support of Balikatan 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:30
|Photo ID:
|9772360
|VIRIN:
|250222-A-A1902-1014
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|233.35 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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WRAIR-AFRIMS provides biosurveillance in support of Balikatan 2026
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