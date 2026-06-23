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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides biosurveillance in support of Balikatan 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

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    WRAIR-AFRIMS provides biosurveillance in support of Balikatan 2026

    PHILIPPINES

    05.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    The surveillance team resupplies Role 1 and Role 2 sites with sample kits at Balikatan 2026. The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research – Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences conducted biosurveillance from 6 April to 16 May in support of Balikatan 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:30
    Photo ID: 9772352
    VIRIN: 250222-A-A1902-1011
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Balikatan2026

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