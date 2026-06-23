PNSY Retirement Flag Flying Ceremony for Eric Cupp

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KITTERY, Maine (June 24, 2026) – Eric Cupp, a former employee of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard has a flag flown in honor of his retirement. The flag was presented to Cupp in recognition of his dedicated service to the shipyard and the Navy’s Mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)